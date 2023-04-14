MANILA — Roxanne Barcelo has introduced her second child, months after she gave birth.

Barcelo finally showed her baby boy Theodore Antonio, nicknamed Theo, in her most recent vlog where she did a tour of their apartment in Taiwan.

"Mga badidap! I am so excited to introduce you to our second son, Theo. Named after his great-grandfather and grandfather. My dad's name is Antonio and his father's name is Theodoro. So, Theodore Antonio," Barcelo shared in the video.

Roxanne Barcelo introduces second son Theo. Screen grab: YouTube/Roxanne Barcelo

It was September last year when Barcelo confirmed through her vlog that she and her husband were expecting their second child.

Barcelo gave birth to her firstborn Cinco in June 2021. Barcelo and her family have decided to start a new chapter of their lives in Taiwan.

