MANILA – Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia teased fans with some “kilig” snaps with veteran actress Jodi Sta. Maria during their shoot in Switzerland.

With a painting-like background, Garcia dropped photos of him with Sta. Maria while drinking coffee during the filming of their series “Unbreak My Heart.”

The actor recently sent the internet ablaze after a teaser of the series showed him passionately kissing Sta. Maria and Kapuso actress Gabbi Garcia.

Last March, the three stars got entangled in the first teaser of "Unbreak My Heart."

The trailer opens with Joshua Garcia welcoming Sta. Maria in Switzerland. Eventually, they fall in love, with Garcia even telling her that she is his destiny.

However, Garcia eventually meets Gabbi Garcia, who calls him his "knight in shining armor."

Things get even more complicated when Richard Yap's mysterious character seemingly orders the abduction of Sta. Maria.

The series, which filmed scenes in Europe, will air on GMA this 2023 and will stream in 15 territories outside of the Philippines on Viu.

Other cast members of the series include Jeremiah Lisbo, Sunshine Cruz, Victor Neri, Dionne Monsanto, PJ Endrinal,Mark Rivera, Maey Bautista, Will Ashley, Bianca de Vera, Nikki Valdez, Eula Valdez, and Laurice Guillen under the direction of Emmanuel Q. Palo and Dolly Dulu.

"Unbreak My Heart" follows ABS-CBN and GMA's groundbreaking partnership last year, when the Kapuso network started to air Star Cinema films.

Related video: