John Prats. Instagram/John Prats

MANILA -- John Prats is excited to direct an upcoming concert which will be headlined by South Korean idols Baekhyun, a member of the popular K-pop boy group EXO, and Jeon Somi.

Baekhyun and Jeon will perform at the "Overpass: K-pop Music Concert" at the Araneta Coliseum on June 11. The upcoming show is organized by Cornerstone Entertainment and OctoArts Entertainment.

Prats invited the public to watch the show through a post on his Instagram account.

"So excited to direct this party/concert para sa inyo! Let’s go! Buy your tix na! See you there! TGBTG!" shared Prats, who also directed South Korean artist Jessi's first solo concert.

Baekhyun debuted in 2012 as a member of EXO, known for hit songs like "Growl," "Ko Ko Bop," and "Love Shot." He has also launched a successful solo music career, having released four extended plays since 2019.

Somi, meanwhile, is a talent of YG Entertainment's subsidiary The Black Label. She debuted in 2019 with the single "Birthday" and released her first album "XOXO" in 2021.

