MANILA -- "When hearts break, love falls apart. Can they fix what is broken?"

The second teaser for "Unbreak My Heart" has been released, showing a painful moment by the characters of lead stars Jodi Sta. Maria and Richard Yap.

It opens with an emotional Sta. Maria saying that everything is happening in their lives for a reason. At the airport, Yap can be seen stopping Sta. Maria from leaving.

In the next clip, Sta. Maria arrives in Zurich, with Yap seemingly not pleased with her return.



Towards the end, Sta. Maria speaks of wanting to ask for forgiveness: "Ito na nga ang pinunta ko rito, ang makahingi ako ng tawad sa kanya."

The second teaser for "Unbreak My Heart" was released simultaneously by GMA-7, ABS-CBN, Dreamscape Entertainment, iWantTFC, and Viu on their respective social media accounts on Friday.

The series, which filmed scenes in Europe, will air on GMA this 2023 and will stream in 15 territories outside of the Philippines on Viu.

Other cast members of "Unbreak My Heart" include Jeremiah Lisbo, Sunshine Cruz, Victor Neri, Gardo Versoza, Dionne Monsanto, PJ Endrinal, Mark Rivera, Maey Bautista, Will Ashley, Bianca de Vera, Nikki Valdez, Eula Valdez, and Laurice Guillen.

The series is under the direction of Emmanuel Q. Palo and Dolly Dulu.

"Unbreak My Heart" follows ABS-CBN and GMA's groundbreaking partnership last year, when the Kapuso network started to air Star Cinema films.

