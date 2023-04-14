MANILA -- A new season of the hit drag pageantry reality competition show "Drag Den Philippines" has been announced.

In a video posted on the show's social media accounts on Friday, host Manila Luzon and director Rod Singh said auditions are now open for season 2.

DRAG DEN PHILIPPINES SEASON 2 IS HERE 🇵🇭



DRAG DEN PHILIPPINES SEASON 2 IS HERE 🇵🇭

Aalarma na ulit! Kaya gow ka na sa https://t.co/06xs9mMGUm para malista ka na sa hitlist of Drag!



— Drag Den Philippines (@dragdenph) April 14, 2023

"We are so happy to announce to all our drag addicts that we will be back for Season 2," Singh said.

"Audition to be the next Filipino Drag Supreme for 'Drag Den Season 2,'" Manila Luzon added.

"Drag Den Philippines" started streaming on Prime Video last year.

Naia was crowned the show's first winner after six rounds of challenges and runway presentations.

