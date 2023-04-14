Brownbeat All-Stars release RSD 2023 exclusive

The Brownbeat All-Stars, that neo-soul and swing band, will see their mini-album "2-Week Panic" released in time for Record Store Day (RSD) Pilipinas this April 22.

The annual record event that coincides with the international Record Store Day will be held at the East Wing of the Estancia Mall. More than 20 vinyl sellers and audio lifestyle merchants will be participating in the event. Soul band Holmes and electronica duo Tarsius will be performing live in addition to the guest DJs all day.

"2-Week Panic" originally came out as an independent release in compact disc form in 2005 four years after the self-titled debut on Viva Records. Of the line-up that recorded "2-Week Panic," it is only vocalist Skarlet Brown who remains.

The scarcity of the CD release makes it a highly sought after collectible. The new 10-inch red vinyl version is the first-ever release of Psychedelic Juice Records and features six tracks.

"We're very happy to be able to put the music of the Brownbeat All-Stars on vinyl," said Bong Cabrido of Psychedelic Juice Records, who is also one of the co-organizers of RSD Pilipinas.

"They are such an exciting and dynamic band and this lost gem that is '2-Week Panic' is a good way for this generation of fans as well as old ones to reacquaint themselves with the music," added Cabrido, who noted that the 200 copies of "2-Week Panic" have sold out.

The year 2017 was the first time the Philippines celebrated the international Record Store Day and that event was held at the Buddha Bar in Makati.