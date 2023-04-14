Bong Revilla's daughter Inah passes Bar exams

MANILA -- Inah Felicia Bautista Del Rosario, the eldest daughter of Senator Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. and actress Lani Mercado, is among the 3,992 who passed the 2022 Bar examinations.

On Instagram, the action star-turned-politician expressed his happiness over his daughter's newest milestone.

He said he could not help but turn emotional as all her hard work finally paid off.

"Meron na akong lawyer! I am so proud of you, Atty. Inah, my anak! Congratulations on achieving one of your dreams," Revilla said.

"Hindi ko mapigilang maluha sa tuwa, at hindi ko mailagay sa salita ang pagiging proud ko bilang isang ama. Alam ko that you did this partly because of me and for me. Lalo pa at alam ko ang pinagdaanan mo na pinagsabay ang pagiging ina at ang pag-aaral ng abogasya. All the hard work has paid off! Galing!" he added.

Revilla went on to remind his daughter to pay it forward now that she has fulfilled one of her dreams.

He also assured her that he will always be there to support her.

"Now that you have reached your dream of becoming a lawyer, always remember why God has blessed you with this - to help and bless others. Remember I will always be here to support you and be your number one cheerleader. I love you Inah!" he ended his post.

The Supreme Court released the list of the passers of the 2022 Bar exams on Friday.

