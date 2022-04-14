Zanjoe Marudo (left) was asked to share his thoughts about the rumored relationship of Joshua Garcia and Trina Guytingco (right). Screengrab from YouTube, photo from Guytingco's Instagram page

MANILA -- Zanjoe Marudo was asked by Star Magic Inside News to react to the viral photo of his close friend and fellow actor Joshua Garcia with his rumored girlfriend, basketball player Trina Guytingco.

Marudo was with the two and their other friends in their recent beach trip.

"Nag-viral 'yung photo. Kasi alam mo naman si Joshua ang haba ng pila diyan eh. Ang daming may gusto, ang daming may crush, ang daming umiidolo. So aabangan talaga ng tao kung sino ang magpapatibok ng puso ni Joshua, hindi ba?" he acknowledged.

"Pero, well hindi natin alam. Pero as far as I know, masaya kaming magkakasama, magkakaibigan lahat."

And while he neither confirmed nor denied the rumors, Marudo thinks that Garcia and Guytingco look good together.

"Well tingnan natin. Bagay sila, kung ako ang tatanungin," he said.

Last week, Guytingco appeared to be teasing netizens as she called Garcia her "rumored boyfriend."

This after Garcia commented on her recent Instagram post where she released some snaps of their beach trip.

Guytingco, who was raised in California, is among Kathryn Bernardo's best friends.

She flew to the Philippines in 2015 to suit up for the women’s basketball team of Ateneo.