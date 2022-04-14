LOOK: Angel Locsin goes sultry in beach snap

MANILA — Actress and philanthropist Angel Locsin shared a rare sultry snap Thursday as she documented her vacation at the beach.

On her social media pages, Locsin posted the snap which sees her wearing a black swimsuit.

She tagged her location as a luxury resort in Boracay.

“Resting beach face,” she captioned the photo.

Locsin’s post drew a flood of comments noticing her voluptuous figure.

Locsin has been open about her fitness journey, saying that her weight does not measure her value as a person.

“Darating din tayo diyan; kung papayat ka, papayat ka. But it’s not an issue,” she said in a March interview with Ogie Diaz.

“Ang pagiging Angel Locsin ko ay hindi nasusukat kung gaano ako kabigat.”