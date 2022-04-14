Moira dela Torre and Jason Hernandez got married in January 2019. Instagram: @jasonmarvinph

MANILA — Trending for most of Thursday over her rumored separation from her husband, “hugot” hitmaker Moira dela Torre managed to end speculations about her marriage with a single Instagram update.

Followers of dela Torre had noticed that some photos of her with her husband and fellow musician Jason Hernandez were no longer visible on her Instagram page, at least for a few hours.

The apparent removal of the photos prompted speculation that their marriage was going through a rough patch, or worse, that they have separated.

Fueling rumors was Hernandez’s Instagram post the day prior, where he shared lyrics about cautioning a loved one against coming near, for fear of hurting them once a certain sin has been revealed.

Concern among fans of the couple eased when dela Torre liked Hernandez’s post.

But what finally convinced followers that the two remained on good terms was dela Torre’s Instagram Stories update — after she became a trending topic — where she tagged her husband.

Dela Torre is currently overseas with other personalities, including members of I Belong To The Zoo and social media star Mimiyuuuh.

Instagram: @moiradelatorre

“Look @jasonmarvinph it’s ur favorite,” dela Torre captioned a selfie with Mimiyuuuh where they are seen with a lobster dish.

Hernandez re-posted his wife’s update also through Stories. Mentioning the restaurant, he wrote, “I want!”

Dela Torre and Hernandez, who got married in 2019, have yet to directly address the speculation.