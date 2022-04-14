Rumored couple Ruffa Gutierrez and Herbert Bautista pose for a selfie. Screenshot: @iloveruffag, Instagram

MANILA — Actor-politician Herbert Bautista described his love life as “serious, but not so serious,” amid speculation surrounding his ties with actress Ruffa Gutierrez.

The former Quezon City mayor was asked about his romantic life in an interview with Ogie Diaz, released through the latter’s YouTube channel on Tuesday.

“I’m in a place na masaya lang,” Bautista said of his love life, without directly referring to Gutierrez. “Hindi siya ganoon kaseryoso pero seryoso rin at the same time. Meron kang inspirasyon, meron kang motivation. Ganoon ‘yung sitwasyon ko ngayon.”

Asked why he hasn’t made the relationship official yet, Bautista answered, “Hindi kasi pinag-uusapan, e. Parang hinahayaan mo lang siyang mag-evolve.”

Bautista and Gutierrez have nonetheless been supportive of each other in their endeavors. The senatorial aspirant revealed it was him who “motivated” Gutierrez to resume her studies and get a college degree. Gutierrez, meanwhile, has been vocal of her support for Bautista’s bid for a Senate seat.

“So, ang tanong kung meron ba kayong commitment?” Bautista continued. “Wala, e. Talagang we just support each other. Hindi ko nga alam kung support na nagtutulungan kami, but it’s the conversation na kapag nag-uusap kami, parang ‘Oo nga, you have a point.’ Ako naman, ‘Oo nga you have a point.’”

“I cannot describe that kind of relationship, it’s either friends kayo or more than friends kayo,” he added.

Pressed on their status, specifically if they have a label, Bautista quipped, “Uso pa ba labels ngayon? I mean, with this age?”

“Wala nang label — boyfriend, girlfriend. Hindi na. It’s a mature relationship.”

Gutierrez, 47, and Bautista, 53, were rumored to be in a relationship for months.

The two portrayed husband and wife, parents of Kathryn Bernardo’s character, in the digital series “The House Arrest of Us” in October 2020.

As early as then, in promotions for the project, Gutierrez and Bautista would be teased by their fellow cast members about a supposed blooming romance.

Both Gutierrez and Bautista have children from their respective past relationship.