It appears Koa is literally following in his father’s footsteps — on the surfboard — at the tender age of 1.

The youngest child of champion surfer Philmar Alipayo and former actress Andi Eigenmann seems to be learning the sport early on.

On Instagram on Thursday, Eigenmann shared photos of Koa attempting, successfully, to balance while standing on a surf board. A clip also shows the baby seated while trying to push the board into motion.

“If skating was what motivated him to start walking, I guess it's surfing that's sure has been motivating him to swim so bravely and well!” she wrote.

The couple’s older daughter, 2-year-old Lilo, also learned the basics, as seen in Eigenmann’s other updates.

“I find that a great way for little ones to learn a new skill, is simply by letting them have a go at it!” she said. “Trust them as they explore their capabilities and support them as they push themselves to try.”

“Lilo has been leveling up on her swimming skills by the day, and I see that it's having playmates around and being able to do fun activities in the water that motivate her to do so. Like surfing! It doesn't matter if they eventually opt to explore different things as they get older. That’s what makes life more enjoyable after all.

“But what a simple joy it is to see them love the life we are able to offer them. Not by force, but by nature,” Eigenmann added.