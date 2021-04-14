WATCH: Barbie Imperial's character dies in 'Bagong Umaga'

MANILA – Barbie Imperial’s character in the ABS-CBN drama “Bagong Umaga” has bid goodbye.

In its Tuesday episode, Cai (Imperial) was found by her adoptive mother Maggie (Sunshine Cruz) and best friend Ely (Tony Labrusca) unresponsive inside a hotel room.

Before her supposed overdose, Cai first called Maggie telling her that she wants “to make things right.”

“It’s so unfair para kay daddy na siya 'yung nasa loob ng kulungan instead of me,” she said.

Cai then recorded a video of herself where she confessed her wrongdoings.

She was rushed to the hospital but the doctors told Maggie that Cai was already dead on arrival.

A series of emotional scenes among the main characters of “Bagong Umaga” umaga ensued as flashbacks of Cai’s scenes were shown.

Based on the teaser for its Wednesday episode, Tisay (Heaven Peralejo) will urge Maggie to have an autopsy done on Cai’s remains, saying she does not think the latter took her own life.

Reacting to her character’s demise, Imperial wrote “FAREWELL CAI MAGBANUA” on Twitter, while sharing a screenshot of one of her scenes with veteran actress Rio Locsin.

The actress also retweeted some of her supporters’ posts bidding goodbye to her character.

“Bagong Umaga” was in development as early as February 2020, but its production was delayed when the first community quarantine was implemented in March last year. Eased lockdown measures allowed the project to finally begin filming in October.

The ABS-CBN drama series premiered last October 26. It was the first ABS-CBN production that debuted simultaneously via free TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable or satellite TV (Kapamilya Channel), livestreaming (Kapamilya Online Live), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).

The ubiquitous availability of the series came five months after ABS-CBN was forced off the air due to the expiration of its broadcast franchise and subsequent denial by the Duterte administration.

The lead ensemble of “Bagong Umaga” are Labrusca, Peralejo, Imperial, Kiko Estrada, Yves Flores, and Michelle Vito.

