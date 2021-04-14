Star Magic deeply concerned about bashing of talents' young children

MANILA – Star Magic is standing by its talents, whose young children have been the subject of bashing and threats on social media.

"These posts are not only irresponsible and unnecessary, but they are also downright heartless and cruel," ABS-CBN’s talent management arm said in a statement released Wednesday.

Star Magic said people who are bashing and threatening these young children may be liable for violating the law against child abuse and existing libel laws.

As an institution, Star Magic added it will not hesitate to seek legal action against these individuals to make sure they will learn their lessons.

Early this month, actor Carlo Aquino hit back at a netizen who threatened to harm his seven-month-old baby girl.

Aquino uploaded on Instagram Stories a screen grab showing messages from a netizen threatening to kill their daughter, Enola Mithi.

“Full-grown adults who make fake accounts to do this. Ano na ang nangyari sa mundong ito. Papano kayo pinalaki ng mga magulang ninyo? Magkano sinasahod niyo para gawin ito? Worth it ba?” Aquino wrote.

Meanwhile, celebrity couple Janella Salvador and Markus Paterson also did not take the insults thrown at their infant son Jude lightly as they called out several netizens for making fun of their baby on social media.

In a series of tweets, Paterson and Salvador posted some screenshots of netizens who poked fun of their son’s appearance based on the photos uploaded by actress Erich Gonzales.

“Let’s be honest. I’m no stranger to bashing. But come for my son and I will come for you. People like this make me sick, wala pang isang taon anak ko and ya’ll making fun of a NEWBORN. Not gonna erase the names, proud n'yo eh,” Paterson said.

The actor also said he only hoped for the bashers’ happiness and hinted at checking them one day as he got their names already.

For her part, Salvador did not also mince words, blasting a certain Gabriel Anunciacion for his inappropriate humor.

“Your humor must be really f**ked up to make fun of a baby. I can take all the bashing in the world directed at me with grace, but direct it at my innocent son and you’ll definitely hear from me,” she said.