Dennis Padilla survives COVID-19 after 12-day hospitalization

Comedian Dennis Padilla pays tribute to frontline workers at the Capitol Medical Center after his recovery from COVID-19. Instagram: @dennisastig

MANILA — Comedian Dennis Padilla has revealed he had been hospitalized for COVID-19 for nearly two weeks, and is now fully recovered.

Padilla had been confined for 12 days due to his symptoms, he said in an interview on DZRH on Tuesday.

“Noong first, second, third day, tinataas ko lang ‘yung kamay ko. Sabi ko, ‘Lord, hindi ko alam kung ito na ‘yun,’” Padilla recounted.

Recalling his prayer at the time, he said: “Sana mapagbigyan mo pa ako ng isa pang pagkakataon, kasi maliliit pa ‘yung mga anak ko. Sana, you can give me another chance for life.”

Padilla has three children with his former wife Marjorie Barretto, including actress Julia Barretto. He has an older daughter from his first marriage; and three more children with his current wife.

During his confinement, Padilla said he drew strength from his daily conversations with his children. Julia and her siblings, he said, would call him nearly every night.

“Halos every night ko sila nakakausap. She was telling na all of them are praying hard for me,” he said.

“Ang paniwala ko, mukhang pinakamalakas na pakinggan ng Panginoon ‘yung mga dasal ng mga anak ko. They were praying for their father. They were praying for my recovery. They were praying na mawala na lahat yung infection ko sa lungs,” Padilla added.

Padilla, 59, has since tested negative for COVID-19.

His social media updates indicate that Padilla was confined at Capitol Medical Center in Quezon City, and was already recovered by early April.