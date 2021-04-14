Charlie Dizon denies she has already been cast in ABS-CBN’s ‘Doctor Foster’ remake

Charlie Dizon was earlier rumored to portray the mistress character in the Philippine adaptation of BBC Studios’ ‘Doctor Foster.’ Rise Artists Studio/BBC Studios

MANILA — Breakout actress Charlie Dizon has denied rumors that she has been cast in the highly anticipated Philippine adaptation of “Doctor Foster.”

Dizon’s supposed casting as the mistress character had been the subject of speculation even prior to the April 13 announcement of ABS-CBN’s agreement with BBC Studios, the original’s producer.

Her name came up anew on social media on Tuesday, alongside screen icon Judy Ann Santos, as popular picks to portray rivals in the local version.

But Dizon, 25, said on Wednesday she has yet to be given official word on her prospective involvement in the project.

“Actually, wala pa talaga sa akin nasasabi na ganoon. Nagugulat na lang din ako sa mga balitang lumalabas. Pero wala pa talaga,” she said.

Dizon replied, “Of course,” when asked if she would accept a role in the series if offered to her, noting she has watched the hit South Korean version “The World of the Married.”

What are certain so far for Dizon — after her back-to-back best actress awards for “Fan Girl” — are lead roles in two projects ABS-CBN projects: the drama series “Viral,” and the iWant TFC original “My Sunset Girl.”

Asked whether she is open to take on more mature roles, similar to her title character in “Fan Girl,” Dizon answered, “Opo, honestly.”

“Napag-uusapan naman iyon kada project, at depende naman talaga sa material. Iyon ‘yung tinitingnan talaga. Hindi ako maarte sa pagtanggap ng roles,” she said.

Dizon addressed the question during the virtual media launch of Star Magic’s summer workshops, which she attended alongside fellow homegrown talents Jayda and Joao Constancia.

A graduate of numerous Star Magic workshops, Dizon credited her training under the talent agency as instrumental to her critical success and showbiz breakthrough.

“Doon ko napa-practice ‘yung mga skills na meron na ako, at doon ko nalalaman ‘yung mga skills na wala pa ako. Iyon ang importance ng workshop – mas makikilala mo ang sarili mo,” she said.

Recalling that her big break had been long elusive, Dizon said her years of training equipped her to make the most out of opportunities that came her way, including her breakthrough with “Fan Girl.”

“For me, ‘yung tagal ng time na nakapasok ako, iyon ‘yung naging fire ko para mas pagsipagan pa, at para mas may mapatunayan, para rin mapansin. Doon mo mari-realize sa workshop kung gusto mo talaga ang ginagawa mo, kung hanggang saan [ang kaya mo ibigay],” she asid.

“Sana iyon din ang ma-realize ng mga nangangarap katulad ko, na kailangan lahat, pinagsisipagan.”

