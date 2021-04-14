'Bridgerton' renewed for two more seasons

A scene from 'Bridgerton.' Handout

The widely popular Netflix series “Bridgerton” has been renewed for two more seasons.

The announcement came in the form of Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers as posted across the show’s social media pages.

"Esteemed members of the Ton, It seems we have a rather special announcement. Bridgerton shall return for seasons three and four. This author shall have to purchase more ink... Yours Truly, Lady Whistedown," the post read.

Dearest readers, this author brings a most exciting announcement... pic.twitter.com/sV0QiYcn8z — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 13, 2021

The Netflix series from “Grey’s Anatomy” creator Shonda Rhimes is currently in production for its second season.

While many anticipate its return, its avid viewers were shocked when they learned that actor Rege-Jean Page will not return for season 2 as the Duke of Hastings.

In January, Netflix announced that "Bridgerton" had become the streaming platform's most popular new series, watched by over 82 million households.

It cast several Black actors in high-society roles -- including Page -- despite the fact slavery was only abolished in 1833 in England and racism was rife.

"Remember: the Duke is never gone," wrote Rhimes on Instagram. "He's just waiting to be binge watched all over again."

But some fans were apoplectic, with one writing: "It's a joke, right? If not then you just killed that show."

"This better be a belated April fools joke," wrote another.

The first season followed Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) as she made her debut in Regency London, seeking a husband, while the second will focus on her brother Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey.)

"Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer –- more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear," said the letter. – With Agence France-Presse