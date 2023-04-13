Why Dolly de Leon is excited to work with Kathryn Bernardo

Dolly de Leon is set to join Kathryn Bernardo on "A Very Good Girl." Photos from De Leon and Bernardo's Instagram accounts

MANILA – Internationally acclaimed actress Dolly de Leon is raring to work with screen superstar Kathryn Bernardo in their recently announced Star Cinema film "A Very Good Girl."

In an interview with PUSH, De Leon revealed that she is impressed with Bernardo’s body of work, specifically the OFW romance drama "Hello, Love, Goodbye."

“Siyempre kinikilig ako kasi galing na galing ako kay Kathryn. Kinikilig talaga siyempre kasi napakahusay niya. At saka napakabuting tao. She’s really a very good actress and so, of course I’m so flattered. I’m so flattered and I’m really excited to work with her,” De Leon said.

Directed by Petersen Vargas and written by Marionne Dominique Mancol, "A Very Good Girl" will have Carmi Raymundo as the creative manager and Daniel Saniana as the creative supervisor.

“It such an honor because I will be working — she agreed to work with me — with the one and only Ms. Dolly de Leon," Bernardo previously said. "For sure marami akong matututunan sa kaniya. I can't wait to meet her again."

De Leon was interviewed on the sidelines of the Summer Metro Manila Film Festival awards night on Tuesday.

She is set to fly to the US for some commitments including another Hollywood project “Grand Death Lotto” with stars like John Cena, Awkwafina, and Simu Liu.

Despite having more international projects, the actress, who made history as the first Filipino to be nominated at the Golden Globe Awards and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), declined to be called a “Hollywood star.”

“Actor po ako. I’m not very comfortable with that term. First of all, I’m not comfortable with the term ‘star.’ I don’t consider myself a star. I’m just a working actor. That’s what I think. I’m an actor who works everywhere. That’s what I would like to think that I do,” De Leon said.

De Leon earned praises on the global stage after her stellar performance in the international film "Triangle of Sadness."

RELATED VIDEO