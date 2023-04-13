Manila Luzon teases more 'dragdagulan' soon

Manila Luzon. Photo from Prime Video's Twitter account.

MANILA — "Drag Den Philippines" host Manila Luzon has teased that more "dragdagulan" can be expected soon.

In a "Barbie"-inspired teaser image from Prime Video Philippines, Manila Luzon is shown as a doll dressed in their iconic pasta picnic runway.

"This doll loves #Dragdagulan," the streaming platform said. "May pasabog na announcement ang doll na 'to very soon."

"Dragdagulan" is a coined term in the drag reality series "Drag Den Philippines," which had Manila Luzon as host for its first season.

Naia was crowned the first winner of "Drag Den Philippines" in January after the six rounds of challenges and runway presentations.

"Drag Den Philippines" had been billed "first-ever drag reality show" in the country when it was first unveiled in July 2021. By August that year, it held its auditions for aspiring queens.

However, it was "Drag Race Philippines," the local version of the wildly popular "RuPaul's Drag Race," that first aired in August 2022, with Precious Paula Nicole winning the title.

Manila Luzon made their international breakthrough via "RuPaul's Drag Race" in 2011. They then appeared in two "All Stars" editions of the show, in 2012 then in 2018.

