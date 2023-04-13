Janah Zaplan drops new upbeat track 'Dancing On My Own'

Janah Zaplan dances through life's ups downs in her new single "Dancing On My Own." ABS-CBN

MANILA – Music newcomer Janah Zaplan has continued producing music as she released a new upbeat single titled “Dancing On My Own.”

The Kapamilya dance-pop artist took a different take on self-love and weaving it through the cheerful tune of her new song.

“My feet won’t stop dancing to this tune! Show your moves too and make this music your own,” Zaplan said.

“Dancing On My Own” is an upbeat track that talks about dancing through life’s ups and downs in one’s unique way.

The song was composed by Robert William Anchuvas Pereña and produced by Star Pop label head Rox Santos. Zaplan is one of the up-and-coming artists under the ABS-CBN Music roster.

In a previous interview on OneMusicPH YouTube channel, she said she hopes to bring positivity and liveliness to her listeners through her dance-pop music.

“I want to inspire them to grow and develop themselves more para ma-share nila yung aura nila na maganda, masaya, and positive,” said the young singer, who is currently studying to become a pilot.

Last year, the talented singer-performer introduced the upbeat singles “Maiba Naman” and “Eh Ano Ngayon?!”