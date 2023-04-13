Home  >  Entertainment

Elisse Joson, McCoy de Leon celebrate 2nd birthday of daughter Felize

Posted at Apr 13 2023 01:00 PM

MANILA -- Following reports of their breakup, Elisse Joson and McCoy de Leon were seen together at the birthday celebration of their daughter Felize, who just turned 2.

In an Instagram post, Joson uploaded photos from the Encanto-themed birthday party for their daughter. 

"Happy you're happy, Felize. We love you so much!" she said. "To our family and friends, thank you for celebrating with us."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Last Tuesday, Joson posted photos of her adorable daughter as she shared her birthday greeting.

"Every gising is a blessing because of you, our ray of sunshine. Happy birthday, Felize. I love you so so very much," she captioned her post.

Last February, De Leon said he and Joson are "happy" and on good terms anew, weeks after their separation went public.

