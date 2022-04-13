Vincent Rodriguez III as Henry Cruz. Courtesy: Prime Video 'With Love'

In the Prime Video series 'With Love,' Fil-Am actor Vincent Rodriguez III plays Henry Cruz, a bisexual Filipino man who fell in love with Jorge Diaz Jr. played by Mark Indelicato.

The show features a Latino family at its center and has been praised for its inclusive casting and storytelling. One of its first season episodes showed Cruz's introduction to the family and the pressures that the situation brings.

In real life, Rodriguez has been open about his own identity as a gay man. He shared his thoughts on seeing love in all its forms in the rom-com series.

Courtesy: Gregory_Zabilski for Prime Video 'With Love'

"The representation on my show made me feel seen and made me have hope. Because I know what it's like. I've been to Filipino gatherings and I know what certain words are not said out loud and when people get a little tense. I'm trying so very hard and as smart as I can to pave the way forward, because I know tomorrow and tomorrow after that, it's gonna be someone else, just like when I was a kid and I thought: I had a dream and I want to be on that stage. I think I can do that," Rodriguez said.

The actor's breakout role was in 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,' playing the hunky ex-boyfriend Josh Chan. He was also seen in the Netflix series 'Insatiable' and is part of the voice cast in the animated film 'Arlo the Alligator Boy” and its spin-off series 'I Heart Arlo.'

Vincent Rodriguez III wearing an Oliver Tolentino blazer at the GLAAD Awards. Beside him is 'With Love' creator Gloria Calderón Kellet.

'With Love' further shows his commitment to projects that promote representation. The series was nominated for Best New Show at the 2022 GLAAD Awards which honor inclusive storytelling.

"It's saying, you know, we can accept one another. We're different. We grew up at different times. We speak different languages, we have different skin tones, but ultimately we're all very much similar and the way forward is together, not apart. Our show 'With Love' has so much love in it and so much representation for various communities that are underrepresented. People, roles that are not seen, they are ignored. Well, you can’t ignore us when you're number two on Amazon Prime video."

'With Love' is coming back for a second season that will once again follow the characters' relationship dramas and love stories.