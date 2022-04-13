WATCH: Teaser for Ronnie and Loisa's 'Love In 40 Days'



MANILA -- ABS-CBN's Dreamscape Entertainment has released the teaser for the upcoming series "Love In 40 Days" starring Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte.

The teaser uploaded on the show producer's social media accounts on Tuesday shows the "kilig" meeting of the main characters (Andalio and Alonte) and their reaction after finding out that the female lead could be a ghost.

"Love in 40 Days magpaparamdam na," the video teased.

In the comment section of the post, Andalio left the message: "Malapit naaaaa. Thank you Team! Da best kayo.I love you ALL!!!!"

Andalio also reposted the teaser of "Love In 40 Days" on her Instagram account.

“Love In 40 Days" also stars Mylene Dizon, Janice de Belen, Lotlot de Leon, and Leo Martinez.







The project marks Andalio and Alonte’s third series together in starring roles, following “The General’s Daughter” in 2019 and “Unloving U” in 2021.

The celebrity couple celebrated their fifth anniversary in Siargao last November.

