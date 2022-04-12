Trailer: ‘The Broken Marriage Vow’ to open 2nd season

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Hit primetime drama “The Broken Marriage Vow” is nearing its second season, with a trailer released Tuesday showing glimpses of the worsening conflicts among the lead characters.

In the trailer, Jill’s (Jodi Sta. Maria) son Gio (Zaijian Jaranilla) grows increasingly distant from his mother, preferring instead to stay with the family of his father, David (Zanjoe Marudo).

Gabby (Jake Ejercito) continues to pursue Jill romantically, while David appears unable to resist new temptation, his former wife, while his current wife Lexy (Sue Ramirez) is left clueless.

“Sa pagbubukas ng bagong kabanata, magsisimula ang mas mabigat na kalbaryo… Matinding gulo, matinding banggaan, matinding gantihan,” the trailer teased.

Directed by Connie Macatuno with Andoy Ranay, “The Broken Marriage Vow” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and TV5, with 2-day advanced episodes on iWantTFC and Viu.