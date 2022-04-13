Netflix on Tuesday dropped the official trailer of “Stranger Things 4,” whose first volume will become available for streaming on May 27.

In the official synopsis provided by the service, the fourth season will pick up six months since the Battle of Starcourt which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins.

Struggling with the aftermath, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her friends are separated for the first time, and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier for all of them.

In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

"Stranger Things," a nostalgic 1980s drama about a gang of suburban adolescents battling supernatural monsters, became an instant hit for Netflix when it was launched in 2016.

The third season smashed the platform's global viewing records in July 2019 when 40.7 million accounts viewed it in its first four days of airing.

In an announcement last February, creators Matt and Ross Duffer said “Stranger Things 4” proved to be “the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one.”

Given the season’s unprecedented length, they said Season 4 will be released in two volumes. The first one will be released on May 27, while the second will be released five weeks later on July 1.

However, this will also be the beginning of the end. According to the Duffers, “Stranger Things” will finally close its story with its fifth and final season.

The three-time Emmy nominee for best drama is one of Netflix’s most-watched titles, with Season 3 amassing 582 million view hours and ranking as the second most popular English-language series in the Netflix Top 10. Season 2 had 427 million view hours ranking at No. 10. – With a report from Agence France-Presse