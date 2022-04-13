MANILA -- Screen veteran Sharon Cuneta expressed her gratitude to her friend Regine Velasquez for endorsing her husband, Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, who is running for vice president in the coming May elections.

Reposting the video of Velasquez endorsing Pangilinan, Cuneta stressed that they never ask any of their friends from show business to campaign or endorse the senator.

"Thank you, dearest Nana! We have NEVER asked any of our friends in showbiz to endorse or campaign for Kiko since 2001, preferring to pray for at least some of them to come and tell us instead," Cuneta wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

"And we have been so blessed by those who reached out to us because they wanted to support Kiko in their own ways. We are forever grateful for such great and loving friends! God bless us all!," Cuneta added, tagging Velasquez and her husband Ogie Alcasid.

Velasquez and Alcasid earlier this week declared their support for presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Pangilinan.

"Dahil mas liliwanag ang kulay ng buhay kapag si Leni at si Kiko ang ipapanalo natin," Velasquez said in a video she uploaded on Instagram.

In the comment section of her the singer's post, Pangilinan thanked Velasquez for her support.

"Maraming salamat Regine! Salamat sa tiwala at suporta. Malaking bagay para sa amin ni Sharon at pamilya. Tanggal pagod at hirap ang inyong tulong ni Ogie" the senator wrote.

Velasquez and Alcasid join the likes of Gary Valenciano, Donny Pangilinan, Anne Curtis, Ely Buendia, Kuh Ledesma, Cherry Pie Picache and Edu Manzano who have voiced support for the two candidates.