Rico Yan introduces himself in a 1999 documentary about the Martial Law regime of Ferdinand Marcos, Sr. aired as an episode of ‘The Correspondents.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — A Martial Law documentary hosted by the late matinee idol Rico Yan has resurfaced online, following a claim by actress Claudine Barretto that her former boyfriend would have been “a true blooded Marcos [supporter].”

Yan, who was Barretto’s reel and real-life partner, died aged 27 in 2002.

Barretto, 42, is running for councilor in Olongapo City in the 2022 elections, and has voiced her support for the presidential bid of Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., son of the late dictator who was ousted in the 1986 People Power Revolution.

In going public with her endorsement of Marcos, Barretto claimed through numerous Instagram comments that Yan, who today remains a well-loved figure among ‘90s showbiz fans, “looked up to these people,” referring also to the Dutertes.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte, is Marcos Jr.’s running mate.

“Our whole family is BBM (Marcos Jr.), only Marjorie and her kids are Leni,” Barretto said, referring to her celebrity clan.

Marjorie, Claudine’s older sister, has been campaigning for Robredo and her running mate, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan. Actress Julia Barretto, Marjorie’s daughter, notably co-hosted the Pasig City rally of the Leni-Kiko tandem.

Claudine further claimed, “Rico is a true blooded Marcos [supporter] and admires BBM, also President Duterte, when we met all in person in Davao.”

As Barretto’s statements circulated on social media, fans of Yan pointed out that the actor had made known his stance about the Marcos dictatorship.

For one, Yan had produced a documentary with “The Correspondents” about Martial Law — clips of which have gone viral to counter Barretto’s assertions.

NOT CLAUDINE PUTTING WORDS INTO A DEAD PERSON'S MOUTH????? pic.twitter.com/f5EQCrEA32 — raven (◜◡◝) (@chowmowan) April 12, 2022

There is no way Rico Yan would support the son of a dictator. Please take time and watch his documentation. Plus, his grandfather General Yan resigned his post in 1972 because he did not want to be involved with the implementation of martial law. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/ITh4333oNH — 🏄‍♀️ (@coricsdine) April 12, 2022

Yan’s stint as a guest correspondent in the news program was originally broadcast on ABS-CBN in September 1999, and was re-aired in 2002 following his death.

“Ipinangako ni Marcos ang isang bagong lipunan, parang isang fantasy land, at si Marcos ang bidang superhero. He was the judge, jury, and executioner,” Yan said.

He also referred to Marcos Sr. and his wife Imelda as, “Mag-asawang diktador.”

Among the data Yan mentioned in the documentary were 10,000 human rights abuses during Martial Law, and 46% of Filipinos being below the poverty line in 1975.

Yan spoke with Satur Ocampo, a political prisoner of the Martial Law era who later became congressman. During their interview, Ocampo mentioned Yan’s paternal grandfather, former Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Gen. Manuel Yan, Sr.

“Ang lolo mo, si Gen. Yan, did not believe that Marcos needed to declare Martial Law, kaya umalis siya. Iba ang kaniyang pagtingin; hindi pareho ng kay Marcos. It turned out later that he was correct,” Ocampo told Yan.

Gen. Manuel Yan Sr. is the grandfather of Rico Yan.



In AFP's history, Yan (48) was the youngest Chief of Staff. However, Yan resigned his post in 1972 because he didn't want to be involved with Martial Law.



Let Rico rest, Claudine. https://t.co/ylI99XIIBF pic.twitter.com/ypOP1khoWb — 𝐉Ü𝐍𝐆 𝐔𝐁𝐔𝐍𝐓𝐔 🎀📗☯️🐉🐬🐂💙 (@MontoGawe) April 12, 2022

Rico Yan is the grandson of Gen. and Ambassador Manuel Yan, Sr. and was one of those high ranking officials to never agree with Martial Law. Please lang, love ko si Rico at wag na idamay pa ni Claudine. — Juvy Claire Enrile (@JuvyClairEnrile) April 12, 2022

The actor’s family history also went viral Tuesday amid Barretto’s statements connecting Yan with the Marcoses.

Among the circulating posts was from broadcaster and talent manager Noel Ferrer, who shared a photo of Yan at an anniversary celebration of the People Power revolution that ousted Marcos.

“I was with Rico Yan at the EDSA People Power Anniversary that celebrated the overthrowing of a dictator plus his family and cronies,” Ferrer said.

“Let us not use his memory in vain or for personal gains. Rico - and his family for that matter, deserve better.”