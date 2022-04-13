MANILA – KC Concepcion has replaced Toni Gonzaga in the upcoming movie “Asian Persuasion,” to be directed by Tony Award-winning producer Jhett Tolentino.

This was exclusively reported by Variety in an article published Wednesday, saying Gonzaga left the production due to schedule conflicts.

Concepcion will now play the film’s lead actress opposite Filipino-American actor Dante Basco.

In her Instagram account, Concepcion shared a screenshot of the Variety report and updated her followers about their filming.

“Onto day 3 of filming @asianpersuasionfilm! Thank you for joining us on this new journey. Grateful to be part of this Asian-American project, with our amazing cast & crew,” she said.

According to the same Variety article, “Asian Persuasion” follows the story of “a down-on-his-luck chef who cooks up a crazy scheme to marry off his ex-wife in an attempt to avoid his substantial alimony obligations.”

“With the help of his trusted wingman, the chef gets off to a hot start, but belatedly realizes he wants a second chance with his ex,” the report added.

Aside from Basco and Concepcion, the film will also feature Black Eyed Peas’ Apl.de.Ap, Yam Concepcion, Rachel Alejandro, Rex Navarrete, and Tony Labrusca among others.