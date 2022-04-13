MANILA – Nadine Lustre got candid in describing how she really felt initially when the internet dubbed her “President Nadine.”

In an interview with Bianca Gonzalez for Cinema News, Lustre shared that she really did not understand it at the beginning.

“Every time people would call me that parang ‘Why are people calling me that?’ I always found it so weird,” she revealed.

But the way she feels about it now is totally different.

“Now, honestly it makes me feel loved. Because every time people say that or every time people call me that, it’s a sort of acknowledgement that I’m someone people look up to, or someone that people listen to, that my voice is heard.”

Despite this, the actress said being called “President Nadine” comes with a bit of pressure.

“Because I’m very vocal about a lot of things, so I guess I have to think about what I tweet or what I say on social media, even with what I do,” she said.

“It’s not like I’m going to do bad things but you get what I mean, there’s a bit of pressure. But I like it because ‘yun nga, I’m acknowledged,” she added.

In the same interview, Lustre also talked about going back to acting after not doing any movies or TV projects.

“It was weird at first. The first day medyo nangangapa ako. Hindi naman ako nanibago with the camera but with acting, medyo doon ako parang nalito na hindi ko alam kung tama ba or okay ba 'yung ginagawa ko,” she said.

Lustre said she would always ask her director if she was doing the right thing.

“Every time magcu-cut kami, tinatanong ko siya, ‘Direk tama po ba 'yung ginagawa ko kasi hindi po ako sure.’ Eventually, after a scene, I would kind of get used to it. Day 2 was okay na.”

Lustre is currently promoting her movie “Greed” which she co-stars with Diego Loyzaga.

