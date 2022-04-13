How Ben Affleck proposed to Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez shows off the green diamond engagement ring Ben Affleck gave her. Photo from Lopez's On The JLo newsletter

Jennifer Lopez was in a bubble bath on a Saturday night when Ben Affleck proposed to her, the actress-singer revealed in an article on her “On The JLo” newsletter entitled "How It Went Down" on Tuesday.

“Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true? Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed,” Lopez wrote.

Lopez said she was taken totally off guard and she just looked in Affleck’s eyes smiling and crying at the same time as she tried hard “to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again.”

“I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘Is that a yes?’ I said YES of course that’s a YES,” Lopez shared.

According to the “Marry Me” actress, she was smiling and tears were streaming down her face during that special moment. She also described herself feeling “so incredibly happy and whole.”

“It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined... just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love,” she said.

In the video accompanying the newsletter, Lopez again confirmed her engagement, saying it was something totally unexpected. She also flashed her new bling, which is reportedly an 8.5-carat natural green, emerald-cut diamond.

“He hands me a ring and he says it’s a green diamond. It’s my favorite color, it’s also my lucky color. Obviously it will be my lucky color forever now. It means so much when somebody thinks about you and loves you and sees you. And it was just the most perfect moment,” she said.

At the end of the video, Lopez and Affleck exchanged “I love you’s.”

“Bennifer” first met in 2001. A year later, Lopez and Affleck got engaged.

But they abruptly called off their wedding in 2003 and split up a few months later.

Almost 20 years later, the two actors rekindled their romance just after the dissolution of Lopez’s engagement to Alex Rodriguez.