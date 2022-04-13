Photo from Star Magic's Instagram account



The brightest and biggest names in the Kapamilya network are conspiring anew in May for the return of the much-awaited Star Magic All-Star Games at the Araneta Coliseum.

On Wednesday, Star Magic finally released the long list of ABS-CBN talents set to participate in the sporting event that will feature basketball, volleyball, and badminton matches.

Leading the Star Magic Dream Team in basketball is rising star Donny Pangilinan alongside Ronnie Alonte, Jeremiah Lisbo, RK Bagatsing, Paulo Angeles, and Elmo Magalona.

Completing the group are Jerome Ponce, Kyle Velino, Miko Raval, Gerry Acao, Karl Gabriel, and Paolo Gumabao.

Belle Mariano, the other half of the DonBelle love team, will serve as their muse.

Also fielding in a team in basketball is the “It’s Showtime!” family led by the Unkabogable Vice Ganda, Vhong Navarro and Ogie Alcasid.

The noontime show also put in their lineup the following: Jhong Hilario, Teddy Corpuz, Ryan Bang, Wilbert Ross, Eric Tai, Zeus Collins, Kid Yambao, Ion Perez, Nyoy Volante, JC de Vera, and Johannes Rissler.

Meanwhile, newcomers will also have a basketball team for the All-Star Games spearheaded by “PBB” housemates KD Estrada, Kyle Echarri and Seth Fedelin.

Completing the Star Magic New Breed are Henz Villaraiz, Neil Coleta, Isaiah dela Cruz, Luke Alford, Lance Lucido, Igi Boy Flores, LA Santos, Louise Abuel, CJ Salonga, Ashton Salvador, Grae Fernandez, and Tom Doromal.

Alexa Ilacad will be joining the team as its muse.

Star Hunt Team A, on the other hand, is composed of Gino Roque, Tan Roncal, Argel Saycon, Lance Carr, Elyson de Dios. Gian Wang, RJ Perkins, Anthony Barion, Batit Espiritu, Aleck Iñigo, Josh Worsley, Hanie Jarrar.

Another Star Hunt team was also created to accommodate Akira Morishita, JL Toreliza, Mikki Claver, Gelo, Kobie Brown, Russu Laurente, Kyron Aguilera, Tristan Ramirez, Dan Delgado, Davey Langit, John Adajar, River Joseph, and Aikee.

Beauty queen Samantha Bernardo and Lou Yanong will be the Star Hunt muses.

Aside from basketball, Star Magic also formed a team in volleyball bannered by Kim Chiu, Andrea Brillantes, and Chie Filomeno.

Joining the three stars inside the court are Analain Salvador, Loisa Andalio, Vivoree, Mariano, Gillian Vicencio, PJ Edrinal, Carmela Ford, Ashley Colet, Dalia Varde, Kath Gallo, Pamu Pamorada, Angela Ken, Ai dela Cruz, Naomi Suello, Arabella del Rosario, and Heart Salvador.

Challenging the Star Magic team is the Star Hunt squad of Mikha Lim, Bianca de Vera, Sela Guia, Luciana Andres, Abi Kassem, Thamara Alexandria, Reign Parani, Mela Habijan, Negi, and Janah Zaplan.

Fan-favorite Daniel Padilla appeared to be venturing into a new sport for this year’s All-Star Games as he will suit up for the badminton competition, and not for the basketball contest.

Padilla is pairing with Neil Coleta for the men’s doubles where they will compete against the tandems of JM Yousures-Recio, Akira Morishita-Gelo Rivera, Aleck Iñigo-Andrei King, and Poppert Bernadas–Chito Alicaya.

In mixed doubles, performers Darren Espanto and AC Bonifacio will try to outmuscle the pairings of couple RK Bagatsing-Jane Oineza, Gello Marquez-Naomi Suello, Kurt Mendoza-Drey Brown, Armand Cruz-Karla Estrada, and Vitto Neri-Margaux Montana.

Rounding up the pair for the mixed doubles category are Jordan Andrews-Karen Bordador, Gino Roque-Sam Cruz, Anthony Castillo-Lorrain Galvez. Jaye Macaraan-Kathleen Zarandin, and River Joseph-Analain Salvador.

The All-Star Games will begin at 8 a.m. on May 22. Fans can avail tickets from Ticketnet. General Admission costs P170 each while Lower Box Regular is worth P400 per pass.

Lower Box Regular Box is P800, Lower Box Premium is P1,300 each. If the participants want a closer look they need to pay P2,800 for the Patron ticket holders and P4,450 for courtside.

