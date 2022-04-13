MANILA -- Some of the biggest OPM artists and bands will once again join forces to celebrate Mother Earth.

Now on its 22nd year, Earthday Jam will be having a concert on April 23 at 8 p.m. which will be streamed live on the official Earthday Jam Channel on YouTube.

Appearing on "It's Showtime" on Wednesday, Lou Bonnevie, president of Earthday Jam Foundation, shared more details about the show.

Screen grab from It's Showtime

"Marami po ang nagtatanong kumg kami ay gagawa ng live. Ngayon inisip naming maigi magla-live ba kami na lahat ng tao ay nandiyan, over 15,000. Medyo parang nakakatakot pa kailangan safe tayo. At paano naman 'yung taga-ibang bansa at ibang parte ng Pilipinas gusto rin nilang makilahok. So what we decided to do is live pa rin ang tugtugan namin, magkikita sa isang lugar, isang gabi sa April 23 at ii-stream namin live sa inyo," Bonnevie shared.

Bonnevie stressed that event is not just about jamming and music but to remind and encourage everyone to protect Mother Earth.

"Ang worldwide theme natin ngayon ay invest in our planet. Ano ang pwedeng i-invest, hindi niyo kailangan ng maraming pera. Ganoon pa rin, invest niyo ang oras niyo, magtanim kayo, mag-bisikleta kayo, mag-segregate ng basura," Bonnevie explained.

For the first time, Gary Valenciano Regine Velasquez will join the celebration, along with Nyoy Volante, Noel Cabangan and Brownman Revival.