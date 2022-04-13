Photos from Isabel Oli and V's Instagram accounts

Netizens could not help but reply “sana all” on the recent post of actress Isabel Oli after her post got noticed by Korean supergroup BTS member V.

Oli took to Instagram to share that V saw one of her Instagram stories recently – which sparked hilarious and envious replies from the social media community, especially from BTS fans.

“OMG!!! Am I dreaming???????!!!!! Thank you V !!!” she said in the caption.

Netizens jokingly asked Oli to drop her prayers so they could also be noticed by V on social media.

“Prayer reveal naman jan ti,” a fan commented.

Meanwhile, others tagged their friends only to say “sana all” to what the actress’ experienced.

“Sabay2 tayo magsabi ng ‘SANA ALL,’” a netizen replied.

“Makatulog ka kaya nyan?” another user told Oli.

BTS is currently the world's top music artist, a recent industry report said, highlighting the global popularity of South Korean music.

A recent report by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry showed that BTS is the top global recording artist of 2021, based on "consumption across all formats," including digital and physical albums, single sales and streaming.

Last year, the septet's singles "Butter," "Permission to Dance" and "My Universe" all topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart.

