Emerging superstars Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano campaign for the Leni-Kiko tandem in Baguio City. Instagram: @belle_mairano

MANILA — Belle Mariano has joined her screen partner and “He’s Into Her” leading man Donny Pangilinan in campaigning for presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

Belle, 19, shared photos of her with Donny, 24, as they interacted with Baguio City residents, through an Instagram Stories update on Wednesday.

“Baguio house to house,” the actress wrote, with the hashtag #LeniKikoAllTheWay.

Belle and Donny are seen in matching “Leni-Kiko” shirts, handing out leaflets and speaking with residents along the street.

The actress’ update marked the first direct indication of her support for candidacies of Robredo and Pangilinan.

Donny, a nephew of Sen. Pangilinan, has been a visible figure of the campaign since he first appeared on stage at the tandem’s Pasig City rally in March.

Prior to his Baguio visit with Belle, Donny also campaigned house-to-house for his uncle and Robredo in Dumaguete City, along with his sisters Ella and Hannah.

Dubbed the “New Gen Phenomenal Love Team,” the emerging superstars’ participation is seen as a massive boon to the campaign, in terms of raising awareness among younger voters.

