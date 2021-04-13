Paula Abdul returns as guest judge on 'American Idol'

Audiences saw a familiar face on the judges’ panel of “American Idol” during its first live show this season on Monday night (Tuesday morning in Manila).

This, after Paula Abdul returned to the show as a substitute for Luke Bryan, who tested positive for COVID-19.

"WOW... that was so much fun! It felt wonderful to be back. Thank you to everyone for tuning into @AmericanIdol, @ABCNetwork,” wrote Abdul on Twitter.

She also thanked her fellow judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie for being so welcoming, while wishing Bryan well as he battles the coronavirus.

WOW...that was so much fun! It felt wonderful to be back 🤗♥️. Thank you to everyone for tuning into @AmericanIdol, @ABCNetwork, and to @katyperry & @LionelRichie for being so welcoming! We missed you @LukeBryanOnline! Which performance was your favorite⁉️ #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/nFjOQHXnCk — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) April 13, 2021

In his own Twitter page, Bryan said he’s sad to have missed the first live show due to COVID-19.

However, he assured his supporters that he is doing well and he looks forward to being back at the judges’ table soon.

I’m sad to say I won’t be a part of tonight’s first live @AmericanIdol show. I tested positive for COVID but I’m doing well and look forward to being back at it soon. — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) April 12, 2021

Abdul was part of “American Idol” for its first eight seasons which aired on FOX. She was one of the original judges along with Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson.