PANOORIN: Andrea, Seth nagtambal sa 'Binibini' music video ni Zack Tabudlo

Watch more in iWantTFC



Muling nagsama sa isang proyekto ang onscreen partners na sina Andrea Brillantes at Seth Fedelin matapos magtambal sa kalalabas lamang na music video ng awitin ni Zack Tabudlo na “Binibini.”

Sa direksyon ng primyadong direktor na si Dan Villegas, lumabas ang nasabing official music video nitong Abril 12 na pumalo na sa higit 600,000 views, 21 oras simula nang mapanood sa YouTube.

Malaki ang pasasalamat ni Tabudlo kina Brillantes at Fedelin sa pagpayag nila na lumabas sa music video ng kanta.

“To the vv sweet and beautiful couple @blythe and @imsethfedelin you gave so much life to the characters we wanted to portray in this music video and no one could've done it better than you guys,” ani Tabudlo sa kaniyang Instagram post.

Sinegundahan niya rin ito ng papuri kay Villegas sa pagbibigay buhay sa awiting “Binibini.”

“I'm so lucky to be able to work with such a big director and his team. He gave so much justice to the music video and I love every second of it. Thank you direk for everything! You gave 'Binibini' its own visual life, and no one could've done it better than you either,” dagdag ng mang-aawit.

Isa sa mga naging finalist ng unang season ng “The Voice Kids” si Tabudlo at nakilala rin sa mga awiting “Nangangamba” at “Sigurado.”

Mapapanood naman sina Brillantes at Fedelin sa inspirational series ng ABS-CBN na “Huwag Kang Mangamba” tuwing weekday sa Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live sa Facebook, TV5, iWantTFC, at TFC.

RELATED VIDEOS:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC