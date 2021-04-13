LOOK: Gerald Anderson, Julia Barretto go fishing together

Photo from Gerald Anderson's Instagram account

Gerald Anderson and his girlfriend Julia Barretto are obviously enjoying their time together, this time going on a fishing trip.

In a series of photos on Instagram, Anderson shared some snaps of his sea adventure with the actress.

"The best things in life come with patience,” Anderson wrote in the caption.

In an earlier post, the star of upcoming teleserye “Init sa Magdamag” also uploaded a photo of him at sunrise.

“Enjoying the sunrise of our beautiful country in the West Philippine Sea,” he said.

While she did not post a photo of them together, Barretto also shared her solo picture on a yacht.

After his admission of their relationship last March, Anderson and Barretto have been more active in posting photos of them together on their respective social media accounts.

The actor was also present during the birthday celebration of his girlfriend’s younger brother, Leon, last week.

