'Home Alone' star Macaulay Culkin is now a father

Former Hollywood child actor Macaulay Culkin is now a father.

The “Home Alone” star welcomed his first child with actress Brenda Song in Los Angeles on April 5, as confirmed by Culkin’s representative Michelle Bega to USA Today.

The celebrity couple were reportedly “overjoyed” as they welcomed their baby boy, whom they named Dakota in honor of Culkin’s late sister.

According to People, Culkin and Song were first romantically linked when they were spotted out in July 2017.

The new parents also worked together in the comedy-drama film “Changeland.”