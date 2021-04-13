Charlie Dizon celebrates 25th birthday with family at home

MANILA -- Actress Charlie Dizon celebrated her 25th birthday with her family on Monday as they marked her special day at home.

"Thankful for all the blessings. Thank you to everyone who remembered. Thank you Lord. Thank you Universe," Dizon wrote.

In the comment section of her post, Dizon's fans, friends and fellow celebrities shared their birthday greetings for the actress.

"Happy Happy Birthday, Mahal kong @charliedizon," actress Iza Calzado wrote.

"Happy birthday Miss Charlie Dizon!!!! Only bigger and brighter things to come," television host Bianca Gonzalez wrote.

"Happy Birthday beautiful soul!" actor-singer Marlo Mortel wrote.

Dizon made headlines December last year after bagging the best actress trophy at the Metro Manila Film Festival for her performance in the award-winning film "Fan Girl."

She also starred in the Star Cinema's "Four Sisters Before The Wedding."



Just last February, it was announced that Dizon has been cast in the title role of “My Sunset Girl,” an upcoming iWant TFC title co-produced by Dreamscape Entertainment. It was not immediately clear whether “My Sunset Girl” is a film or a series.

The iWant TFC offering marks Dizon’s second, concurrent lead role in a major project, following the announcement of her casting in the ABS-CBN series “Viral,” where she portrays a woman who falls victim to a sex scandal.

The latter, an RCD Narratives production, co-stars Dimples Romana and Jake Cuenca, and will be seen on A2Z Channel 11, Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and iWant TFC.

