Ai Ai delas Alas, husband mark 7th anniversary

MANILA -- Veteran comedienne Ai Ai delas Alas and her husband Gerald Sibayan marked their 7th anniversary of being together.

In her personal Instagram post on Monday, April 12, delas Alas vowed to love Sibayan for the rest of her life.

"Habang buhay kitang mamahalin ...maligayang 7 taong pagsasama aking darling ... literal na maligaya," delas Alas said.

Sibayan also greeted his wife on their special day in an Instagram post.

"Happy 7th Anniversary may forever date I Love You so much darl," he wrote.

Delas Alas and Sibayan tied the knot tied the knot in star-studded wedding in December 2017, after three years of being a couple.