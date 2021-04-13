'Agony has ended': Nikki Valdez, husband recover from COVID-19

MANILA -- Nikki Valdez and her husband Luis Garcia have recovered from COVID-19, the actress revealed in an Instagram post last April 9.

The actress admitted they didn't know how to react at first as they were concerned with the safety of her mother who lived with them, as well as their daughter.

"Two weeks ago, my husband and I tested positive for COVID — a most dreaded situation not any one of us would want to be in. It was so painful, we both did not know how to react. We were both just staring out the window. All we could think of was my Mom who was a senior and my daughter who lived with us. The first few days were the hardest," Valdez recalled.

Valdez said they experienced body aches, mild dry cough and a "flu-like feeling" although their temperature was normal.

"There were days that were okay and days that I felt just blah... Body aches, flu-like feeling a 1000x worst (but temp was normal — weird!!!), mild dry cough and 10-12 hours of sleep was not enough... COVID is more than a virus. It will toy not only with your physical health but mostly with your emotions. It's been the hardest first 7 days in isolation," Valdez wrote.

After two weeks of isolation, the Kapamilya actress said their "agony has ended" as she thanked all those who supported them.

"And so today, that agony has ended. All I can say is I am truly grateful to have a family and good friends who were there cheering on and giving endless support and love. I would like to thank our monitoring doctors for a job well done!!! You are truly the whole world’s unsung heroes making sure that we get well. Trials will break you if you allow it to but 14 days in isolation has given Luis and I once again a healthier perspective on things and has just made our whole family stronger together," Valdez said.

"COVID is real but so is our God who is our Divine healer. It is only by Your grace that we are alive and well," she added.



Meanwhile, Valdez also shared her appreciation post for her mother who took care of her and her husband while they were sick.

Valdez is part of the ABS-CBN's series "Bagong Umaga." Just last week, the show's lead star Heaven Peralejo confirmed that she also had COVID-19.

