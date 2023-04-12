WATCH: KD Estrada reveals insecurities about his looks

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- KD Estrada has become one of the most popular actors of his generation after joining "Pinoy Big Brother" in 2021.

But before he became known in the industry, Estrada struggled with insecurities, particularly about his looks.

"Actually I'm a bit shy to say it, [but] one of my insecurities is my looks, my face," he told Star Magic head Lauren Dyogi on Star Magic Celebrity Conversations.

"Siyempre nakikita mo sa Instagram or Twitter, nakikita mo 'yung standard ng lalaki, like what people like nowadays. And then the fact that I feel like I'm not living up to that standard," he continued.

"[I feel like] I am not handsome enough, I am not tall enough, something like that. I was like, maybe this (showbiz) is not for me."

Estrada said he has since learned to focus on self-love instead of comparing himself to others.

"It's just gonna be me, I don't have to compare myself," he stressed.

"You have to love yourself. It starts with acceptance, knowing that you are unique and knowing that there's only one you. You don't have to change yourself at all, everyone is their own person," he added.

Dyogi for his part, reassured Estrada and explained that people are drawn to him not only because of his looks.



"Go beyond the looks and the physical. 'Yung looks, 'yung physical, that will only take you so far. But eventually, as you learned in 'PBB,' it's your character, it's something behind the face," he said.

"What's in you, 'yun 'yung people would appreciate. I think people have accepted you for your weaknesses or 'flaws,' or something that you thought you didn't like about yourself," he added.

Estrada and his love team partner, Alexa Ilacad, are set to star in an upcoming series.

The two are currently part of the musical "Walang Aray" at the PETA Theater Center in Quezon City.

Related video: