Photo credit: Jan Mayo

The upcoming international Slay Model Search of the world’s first transgender-exclusive model agency will be airing on ABS-CBN platforms this April.

This as the Slay Model Management announced its partnership with ABS-CBN Global, the leading Filipino media and entertainment company worldwide, and Bigo Live.

“Having Filipino roots, this edition of our international trans model search is a personal homecoming for me,” said Cece Asuncion, the founder and director of Slay Model Management.

“A lot of the shoots for the show are being done in the Philippines and in Southeast Asia. My team and I are also delighted to work with leading Filipino media and entertainment network ABS-CBN Global which will carry the show worldwide on its iWantTFC streaming platform, MYX Global and TFC channels on cable and satellite.”

For Asuncion it is important to see the tremendous potential of Asia to produce world-class trans models.

“Our search is looking for 24 trans model hopefuls from Asia to compete for a contract with Slay Model Management. Believe me when I tell you that we had to choose from a wealth of amazing entries and it was really tough to trim down the number,” said Asuncion.

“I’m very proud and excited about our final candidate choices and I’m confident that they will astound the audience with their looks and their passion for the craft in representing themselves as among the best in the modeling business.”

Asuncion began his involvement with the transgender community when he directed the documentary, “What’s the T?” which explored the challenges, successes, and lives of five transgender women.

It went the festival route and was voted Festival Favorite Cinema Diverse at the Palm Springs LGBT International Film Festival.

Asuncion’s festival recognitions were followed by a reality series called, “Strut,” which he co-produced with American actress and TV personality Whoopi Goldberg. The series followed the life of transgender models. It won the GLADD Media Award for Outstanding Reality Series in 2017.

“We’re doing this show to generate sustainable opportunities for very capable trans models,” said Asuncion.

“We’re not here to sell transness; we’re here to reframe what ‘beauty’ is among human beings. Our models don’t look at themselves as victims or even activists. They’re just models! They transcend gender and beauty stereotypes by polishing their craft professionally to represent brands and designers in the best way possible.”

Catch the excitement before and behind the cameras of the 2023 Slay Model Search on April 27, 2023 at 8 p.m. (Manila time) live on iWantTFC and ABS-CBN Entertainment's YouTube channel.

It will also be on Bigo Live which will stream from backstage. There is a delayed broadcast on MYX, TFC, Kapamilya Channel, Metro and Kapamilya Online Live.

