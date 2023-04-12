MANILA -- "Someone You Loved" singer Lewis Capaldi is coming to Manila for a one-night show.

Local concert promoter Wilbros Live on Wednesday confirmed that he will perform on July 27 at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City.

The Manila show is part of Capaldi's "Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent" 2023 tour. Tickets will be available starting April 15 at 10 a.m. via TicketNet.

The Scottish singer-songwriter is also behind the hits "Before You Go," "Bruises," "Forget Me," "Pointless," and "How I'm Feeling Now."