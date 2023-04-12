Laufey coming to Manila for one-night show

MANILA -- Singer-composer and multi-instrumentalist Laufey is coming to Manila for a one-night show.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Karpos Multimedia said that the LA-based jazz singer will hold her debut show in the Philippines this May 30 at The Filinvest Tent, Alabang.

Tickets for the concert will be available starting April 14 at 10 a.m. via tickelo.com.



"Lucky for us, LAUFEY’s comin’ to Manila real soon 👀 Laufey deftly melds new elements of modern music with more traditional sounds of classic jazz, articulating the push and pull of love and loss with distinct eloquence. It was her ability to merge her elegant, bossa nova vocals with classical symphonies topped with a dreamy pop twist that hit the mark with younger listeners," Karpos Multimedia said.

In 2015, Laufey participated in "The Voice Iceland." She released her debut extended play (EP) "Typical of Me" in 2021 and her debut album "Everything I Know About Love" last year.