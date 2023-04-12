Kuh Ledesma with her daughter Isabella Gonzales. ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Kuh Ledesma's daughter, Isabella Gonzales, is set to hold her birthday concert next week.

Titled "Isabella, Pls," the concert will also include Mitch Valdes and Nanette Inventor as Gonzales' guests.

“Mom and I decided this year we would try and do a concert at Hacienda Isabella each month. We had a pre-Valentine concert in February, March is when Mama had her birthday so we did one a couple of days after on the next Saturday and then mine follows her, it just made sense to us to finally get out there and share our home and Hacienda with everyone in this very special way,” she said.

“I was asking for prayers during our first show last February from my discipleship sisters at church and a friend texted me to just have fun. That changed everything for me. I forgot I was also called to entertain not just by hopefully moving the audience through the songs but to also help everyone have a fun time. Ever since then, my whole perspective on making shows has changed," she added.

"My main goal is for everyone to enjoy themselves as well as inspire and encourage them with the message found in each song. But most importantly, to just make sure everyone can sit back, relax, and be entertained."

Gonzales said she is also excited to work with her mother as the show's director.

“It’s really been such a treat, an exciting and truly thrilling adventure! I love chatting with my two Titas of comedy and look up to them so much. They’re both adorable in their own ways. Mama Mitch is cool and protective while Mama Nanetteski is such a giver with all her ideas and is game to try the different ideas I suggest," the singer said.

"But then of course, everything has to go through the approval of ‘The Mothership’ who is directing the concert, which means I can let go and just focus on the songs I have to sing and my part. Usually, I’m the one directing her shows, so it is a relief to finally be able to just let Mama do the driving,” she added.

"Isabella, Pls" will be held on April 22 at Hacienda Isabella in Indang, Cavite.

