Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-lee Furness marked their 27th year as married couple.

In his Instagram post on Tuesday, Jackman honored his wife's courage and loyalty as he uploaded a photo of them together.

"I love you Deb. Today is our 27th wedding anniversary. 27 YEARS!! I love you so much. Together we have created a beautiful family. And life," Jackman wrote.

"Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me. I love you with all my heart," added the actor.

Jackman met Furness on the set of an Australian series. They tied the knot in Australia in April 1996.

Jackman is known for his role as Logan a.k.a. Wolverine in the X-Men movie series.

Last year, "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds confirmed that Jackman is returning as Wolverine in Marvel Studios' "Deadpool 3" coming out on September 6, 2024.

RELATED VIDEO: