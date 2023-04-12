'House of the Dragon' season 2 begins production: HBO

Handout photo.

The production of the second season of "House of the Dragon" has begun, American television company HBO confirmed Wednesday.

In a release, HBO said that the production began at the Leavesden Studios in the United Kingdom.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s "Fire & Blood," the series, set 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones," tells the story of House Targaryen.

“House of the Dragon has returned. We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera," Ryan Condal, the show's executive producer said.

"All your favorite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies, and riding their dragons into battle. We can't wait to share what we have in store,” he added.

Season 2 cast includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

RELATED VIDEO: