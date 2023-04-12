MANILA -- Edu Manzano expressed his excitement over his upcoming project with Judy Ann Santos and RK Bagatsing.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Manzano shared snaps of him with Santos, Bagatsing, and other cast members of a still unnamed project.

"For what seemed like a really really long time, the family is back and working as hard as ever! Missed the guys," he said.

Last February, Santos confirmed that she is doing a series under award-winning director Erik Matti.

Joining her in the upcoming project Reality Films are Manzano, Bagatsing, and Gina Alajar.

Manzano was last seen on television as one of the stars of "A Family Affair," while Santos hosted ABS-CBN's “Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan?” at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Bagatsing is currently part of hit series "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" with Coco Martin.

