Robert Pattinson's "The Batman" is set to stream on HBO Go, Warner Bros. Pictures said Tuesday.

In a statement, Warner Bros. Pictures said Filipino fans can watch the film starting April 18.

Pattinson, who rose to global fame with the "Twilight" movies, follows in the footsteps of Adam West, Val Kilmer, Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, and more recently Ben Affleck, among others, to play Bruce Wayne/Batman.

Joining Pattinson are Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon, Peter Sarsgaard as D.A. Gil Colson, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.

Last year, the production for the new film had to shut down midway due to the COVID-19 pandemic, before halting anew when Pattinson was reported to have contracted the virus.

Read our review of "The Batman" here.

